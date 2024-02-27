Rechercher
NinjaOne and SentinelOne launched a bi-directional product

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

NinjaOne and SentinelOne launched a bi-directional product integration that redefines endpoint protection through the merging of IT operations and security. The cutting-edge solution provides enterprise security teams with leading levels of control and simplicity while revolutionising the management and security of digital environments.

The integration combines NinjaOne’s award-winning Endpoint Management and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platforms with SentinelOne’s best-in-class endpoint protection platform (EPP), Singularity™ Control, as well as its endpoint detection and response (EDR) and threat hunting solution Singularity Complete. The joint solution empowers teams with:
• One-click threat visibility and response: Teams can immediately view threat alerts in NinjaOne for cyber threats detected by SentinelOne and, with a single click, go directly to that affected device in the SentinelOne console to investigate and remediate.
• Immediate threat alerting: NinjaOne can notify technicians via SMS, Slack, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, or email, as well as in the platform.
• Automated deployment and easy migration: NinjaOne can easily deploy the SentinelOne agent to endpoints using policies. Customers who already have SentinelOne instances can quickly utilise the integration to centralise security management within NinjaOne.


