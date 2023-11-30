Informatica and MongoDB Expand Global Partnership

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

Informatica launched a new strategic partnership with MongoDB. The partnership enables customers to efficiently create a modern class of cloud-native, data-driven, industry-tailored applications powered by MongoDB Atlas and with a secure foundation of trusted data from Informatica’s market-leading, AI-powered MDM solution.

Informatica and MongoDB take a customer centric approach to meet customers’ strictest data requirements. Together, the companies have collaborated on joint solutions across financial services, insurance and healthcare to combine the benefits of MongoDB Atlas with Informatica’s MDM and domain-specific applications such Customer 360, Product 360, Supplier 360, and Reference 360".

For example, Informatica and MongoDB help insurers around the globe realize their digital and AI strategies faster by consolidating and replacing legacy systems, and accelerating the delivery of the next generation, cloud-native business applications on a foundation of trusted data.

A survey of global data leaders Informatica commissioned with Wakefield Research released earlier this year found nearly half (45%) of respondents reported that gaining more holistic/single views of customers was a priority data strategy for 2023. The same study found a lack of a complete view and understanding of their data estates is the obstacle more data leaders (32%) cite as the reason they can’t execute their data strategies.