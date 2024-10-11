New training course to boost global cybersecurity expertise

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Software developers and students can continue to advance their Trusted Platform Module (TPM) skills thanks to the launch of a new training course from the Trusted Computing Group (TCG).

Building on the foundation course launched earlier this year, ‘Trusted Computing 1102: Intermediate TPM Usage’ has been developed by the TCG in conjunction with cybersecurity training experts OpenSecurityTraining2 (OST2). The new course will cover new topics such as using Enhanced System API (ESAPI), understanding Endorsement Hierarchy and Endorsement Key, as well as leveraging Platform Configuration Registers (PCRs) for machine identity and attestation.

The new curriculum has been created for students that have either completed the introductory TC1101 course or have equivalent experience working with TPMs. Through comprehensive, hands-on labs, participants will complete 20 practical exercise to give a real-world experience of working with this technology to deepen their understanding of advanced TPM functionalities.

Students participating in TC1102 will also gain valuable access to the TPM.dev Users Group, offering a supportive community and additional learning opportunities in TPM Usage and integration from likeminded individuals.