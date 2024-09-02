New Report Uncovers Complex Motivations and Facilitators Behind Online Child Sexual Abuse Offending – Survey among dark web CSAM

September 2024 by Protect Children

A groundbreaking new report has been released by Protect Children, a Helsinki-based child protection NGO, revealing the intricate web of factors that drive online child sexual abuse offending. The report, produced in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and the Council of the Baltic Sea States as part of the EU-funded Project 2KNOW, offers critical insights into the motivations, facilitators, situational factors, and barriers that influence individuals to engage in CSAM-related crimes.

With over 300 million children estimated to be victims of online sexual abuse and exploitation each year, this report highlights the urgency of addressing this global crisis. As the volume of CSAM circulating online continues to rise, fuelled by the rapid growth of offender communities and advancements in technology, it is essential to understand the factors that contribute to these offenses in order to develop effective prevention strategies.

"Our report provides a nuanced understanding of the complex drivers behind CSAM offending. By uncovering these motivations and facilitators, we can better inform prevention strategies that are both effective and humane." Tegan Insoll, Lead Author of the Report, Head of Research at Protect Children.

"What Drives Online Child Sexual Abuse Offending? Understanding Motivations, Facilitators, Situational Factors, and Barriers" – insights from a Survey of Undetected Child Sexual Abuse Material Offenders

Key Findings:

Motivations Beyond Sexual Interest: While a sexual interest in children is a known driver, the report reveals that CSAM offending is also motivated by other factors such as emotional regulation, high sex drive, and sensation-seeking behaviour.

Facilitators of Offending: The report identifies several facilitators that lower the barriers to offending, including adverse childhood experiences, substance use, and desensitisation to adult pornography.

Situational Factors: Technological advancements, the anonymity of the internet, and the ease of accessing explicit content online are key situational factors that enable CSAM offending.

Barriers to Offending: The report examines barriers to CSAM offending that offenders identify to be effective, namely, intervention programs, deterrence messaging, and fear of legal consequences.

"This research is crucial for developing targeted interventions that not only address the root causes of CSAM offending but also strengthen the barriers that prevent individuals from acting on harmful impulses." Anna Ovaska, Project 2KNOW Coordinator, Deputy Director and Legal Specialist at Protect Children.

The research material was gathered on the dark web between July 2023 and June 2024, with a total of 4,549 CSAM users responding to the survey. The findings are based on self-reported data collected through a unique methodology that intercepts users searching for CSAM on the dark web, offering them an opportunity to complete the survey voluntarily and anonymously. The survey, which was ethically approved by the University of Eastern Finland, provides unprecedented direct insights into the minds of those engaged in crimes of sexual violence against children, offering a comprehensive look at the psychological, social, and situational factors that contribute to offending.

"This report sheds light on the deeply complex and often hidden factors that drive individuals to commit online child sexual abuse offenses. By understanding these motivations and facilitators, we can take meaningful steps toward preventing these crimes and protecting the most vulnerable members of our society—our children. It is our hope that the insights from this report will inspire collaborative efforts to develop stronger, more effective prevention strategies worldwide." Nina Vaaranen-Valkonen, Executive Director of Protect Children, Victim Services and Offender Management Sub-Group Chair, Interpol SGCAC.

About Project 2KNOW: Project 2KNOW is a two-year initiative funded by the European Commission, dedicated to improving the prevention and response to online sexual violence against children. By advancing research, improving data collection, and translating knowledge into action, the project aims to protect children from the harms of online sexual exploitation.