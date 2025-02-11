New patented DLT technology from DataTrails

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

DataTrails has announced a solution that allows DLT data to be securely modified without undermining the integrity of the whole chain. This development marks a major industry breakthrough by addressing a critical limitation of blockchain technology and opening the door to a host of new provenance authentication applications, where redaction and changes to provenance metadata are occasionally needed.

Gaining the patent for this innovative DLT improvement represents further proof of DataTrails’ thought and technology leadership in the transparency technology arena.

The innovative system resolves a long-standing problem with existing DLT and blockchain technology that has held back its adoption in enterprises - how to reconcile the need for immutability with the practical requirements of data privacy and regulations. While traditional blockchain systems provide little to no flexibility when changes are needed, this innovation by DataTrails enables modifications such as GDPR redactions, while also ensuring the rest of the data remains trustworthy, transparent, and secure.

Blockchain technology has long been lauded for its immutability, a feature that ensures transparency, trust and security. However, this immutability also poses a problem in real-world scenarios where updates to the data is required. Industries that must adhere to stringent regulations, such as GDPR in Europe, the CCPA in California and other evolving regulatory requirements, struggle with blockchain’s rigidity when modifications are necessary to address privacy concerns, correct errors or comply with legal mandates. DataTrails’ new system resolves this by allowing controlled and auditable modifications to blockchain data, while preserving its foundational principles.

The patented system employs a unique process that allows modifications to blockchain data to be securely validated and logged. Instead of overwriting or deleting data, modifications are recorded as new entries, linked to the original data for traceability.

Each modification undergoes the same consensus mechanism as any other transaction on the blockchain, ensuring it is both authorised and transparent. This design avoids the need for disruptive solutions like forks, or earlier privacy innovations that hide the fact that data was changed.

The innovation from DataTrails enables organisations that rely on immutable data, such as high tech automotive, AI call centres, supply chain operators and financial services, to correct errors without disrupting their essential audit trails. It ensures that any application that handles PII has the ability to securely amend data to comply with privacy laws, while also maintaining transparency, traceability and trust in the data. It will also help restore trust in digital media content by allowing edits and modifications, while still ensuring that fake or altered data can’t be represented as the original. DataTrails was officially granted the patent on December 24, 2024. This innovation further positions DataTrails as a leader in blockchain evolution and paves the way for broader adoption across sectors that require both adaptability and integrity in their data systems.