New guidance on the capturing and processing of facial and fingerprint recognition data launches

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Biometric recognition tools offer the opportunity to transform the way identity verification is carried out by offering greater security and efficiency at border crossings, during police inspections and in the provision of governmental services. Benefits are expected to include faster processing time and greater convenience for passengers and other users. With less human interaction required, there is also less chance of human error and potential cost-savings.

There has been a significant increase in the use of the tools, with the E-Passport market alone expected to generate $256.2 billion by 2032 . As the use of the technology increases, and greater numbers of the public are exposed to the use of biometric recognition, this new technical specification, Personal identification - European guide for biometric recognition applications based on ID documents (TS 18139) addresses how to enhance implementation, accessibility, usability, efficiency, accuracy and security.

The guidance is aimed at any organization that is preparing to implement biometric recognition as part of its identity management and access control systems, for example border control agencies at airports, seaports or land borders, police, government agencies, migration management services. It covers the capturing of facial or fingerprint images that are being used for verification or identification purposes in applications based on reference images in identity documents, such as passports and ID cards and traveller or visa databases. It also covers data quality and authenticity maintenance for biometric data captured such applications.

The specification provides recommendations on how to improve usability of identity verification systems, including ergonomics and user guidance, and defines requirements and provides recommendations on the following:-

• Security assessments to consider when implementing an automated identity verification system;

• How to design a smooth-running, effective process for a biometric system;

• How to capture good quality data and achieve data interoperability and authenticity assurance;

• Guidance on avoiding presentation attacks in fingerprint and facial recognition systems.

Katherine Imbert, Lead Standards Development Manager, BSI said: “Biometric recognition is a valuable tool in identification and verification systems and is becoming ubiquitous in various applications, because of the benefits it brings to society including faster processing times, greater convenience for passengers and users, as well as reduced human error. As the use of the technology increases, and more of the general public’s biometric data is being processed, it’s vital that organizations ensure the accessibility, usability, efficiency, accuracy and security of this tool.

CEN/TC 224/WG 18, who developed this TS, work in close co-operation with FRONTEX and Article 6 Technical Sub-Group.

This document is in line with ICAO guidance material on Machine Readable Travel Documents.

