neutrality.one Launches Ultra-Low Latency Networking Services on Routes Across South America, EMEA and APAC

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

neutrality.one launched ultra-low latency routes in South America, EMEA and APAC to accelerate global connectivity for key verticals. It has put diverse geographic routing in place to offer customers new levels of uptime and redundancy. neutrality.one is commissioning and building low latency links from the ground up to enable cloud, gaming and high-frequency trading (HFT) verticals to gain access to new and emerging markets.

By delivering networks with low latency routes, neutrality.one is championing emerging digital technologies and contributing to the global digital economy. The routes position neutrality.one as a leader in addressing niche demands for cloud gaming, growth of automated financial transactions and emerging markets coming online.

neutrality.one’s low latency route networks allow its customers to level up customer experience for its end users by ensuring seamless and uninterrupted communication, enabling data to be accessed and transmitted more efficiently. It is responding to the expectation for data to be communicated in real-time with no delays by scaling its network portfolio with routes that are more reliable and redundant than ever before.

neutrality.one offers Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) reach to over 180 countries, cloud connectivity and managed security services. neutrality.one also offers Software-Defined Networking (SDN) over its private network connecting over 120 PoPs located in more than 56 cities.