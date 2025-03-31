Netwrix was named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s 2025 Data Security Platforms

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Netwrix was named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s 2025 Data Security Platforms Leadership Compass. The report defines a Data Security Platform (DSP) as “an integrated suite of tools designed to safeguard sensitive information across an organisation’s entire data landscape,” a critical capability in an era where sensitive data can be anywhere and subject to undiscovered vulnerabilities.

In its annual DSP Leadership Compass, KuppingerCole analyses solutions that ensure data security by protecting digital information from unauthorised access, corruption, or theft. This year’s report notes that customers “just want their data to be safe everywhere, at all times, and for any kind of data, even in use.” It underscores the growing demand for integrated, scalable data security platforms that minimise risks without disrupting workflows.

“Netwrix has substantially improved their ratings since our previous review. They continue to refine their offering to address the entire market from SMBs all the way to large enterprises,” says Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst & Chief Technology Officer at KuppingerCole. “Netwrix presents a compelling solution for organisations seeking to strengthen their security posture through automated governance, compliance monitoring, and risk management.”

Netwrix’s solutions streamline data collection, analysis, and security management for complex IT infrastructures. It empowers organisations to reduce risk by providing comprehensive visibility into both the data and identity attack surfaces, automating sensitive data discovery, and enforcing least-privilege access. The report highlights the Netwrix products’ flexible deployment models, supporting on-premises installations and cloud-based deployments (AWS and Azure), complemented by the SaaS-based security auditing solution Netwrix 1Secure.

KuppingerCole’s DSP Leadership Compass calls out many of the product’s key benefits, including its highly accurate data discovery and classification, visibility and analytics across heterogeneous environments, flexible deployment options and impressive integrated security ecosystem.