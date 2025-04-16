Netwrix launched a free open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP)

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Netwrix launched a free open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) server integration for Netwrix Access Analyzer, enabling its customers to rapidly gain deep data security insights by connecting AI assistants to query data collected by the solution. With this integration, security teams can ask natural-language questions and get instant answers about who has access to what data, sensitive data exposure, stale accounts, and other risk indicators—without logging into dashboards or writing a single query.

Leveraging Access Analyzer’s capabilities through AI conversational assistants like Claude Desktop and Microsoft Copilot empowers security teams to obtain faster and more specific risk insights. Natural language questions like “Who has shadow access to credit card data?” or “Create a dashboard which shows my data security overview, risks, and recommended remediations” ensure straightforward communication and accurate results. Moreover, an opportunity to conversationally interact with Access Analyzer shortens the team’s learning curve and accelerates the onboarding of new security team members.

Advantages for cybersecurity teams:

• Faster time to insight: The Netwrix Access Analyzer MCP server abstracts top use cases, enabling customers to derive insights from their data more efficiently.

• Seamless Integration: MCP servers act as a bridge between Netwrix products and other systems, facilitating data exchange and analysis across different platforms, removing the complexity of system-to-system integrations.

• Improved data security posture: By using AI to identify risks and remediations, organisations can scale the productivity of existing teams to secure their ever-expanding data footprints.

MCP is an open standard that allows AI assistants to connect to enterprise systems and ask questions without needing custom integrations. For enhanced security, customers can decide what data is exposed to Netwrix’s MCP server. All AI queries can be logged and audited.

MCP server integration is available to all Netwrix Access Analyzer customers at no additional cost. Integration instructions are published on GitHub.