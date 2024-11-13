Netskope Customers Realize Millions of Dollars in Hard Cost Savings with Modern Network Security Infrastructure

November 2024 by Netskope

Netskope released a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Netskope Security Service Edge (SSE). The study revealed that the key benefits of adopting Netskope translated to quantifiable hard cost reductions through network security infrastructure consolidation and modernization. For the customers surveyed, the results included a 109% return on investment (ROI) for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers over a three-year period, as well as a payback period of less than six months.

Forrester Consulting conducted the Netskope SSE Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) study based on interviews with organizations using Netskope SSE, reflecting the real-world financial impact of the technology investment and its resulting business value. Forrester then built a composite organization representative of interviewed customers that prospective customers can use as a framework for evaluating SSE solutions. The composite customer profile is based on a multi-national multi-billion-dollar organization where 50% of the employees and contractors work remotely, the networking and security team has 30 full-time equivalent (FTEs) employees, and the organization grows through mergers and acquisitions at a rate of three per year.

The study revealed numerous benefits of implementing Netskope SSE, including key drivers of the economic impact. While individual results vary, the study indicated the benefits below for the composite organization based on customer responses to the study:

Consolidated network security infrastructure resulting in $5.4M in cost reductions over three years. The economic impact resulted in decommissioning legacy data centers, physical equipment, and hardware, including sunsetting legacy DLP tools, SWG technology, firewalls, and related hardware and circuitry.

Improved network availability, performance, and user productivity resulting in approximately $1.8M in cost reductions over three years among the customers surveyed. According to the study, "The senior enterprise architecture manager in the advertising industry said that their organization validated a network performance study proving that Netskope clocked lower latencies than other SSE vendors." Customers reduced the number of hours during which network services were effectively offline, resulting in a 10% increase in uptime for core network services, plus reducing the amount of time it takes for users to access network services, data, and applications.

Increased network and security operation effectiveness resulting in $1.5M in cost savings over three years. This enabled operational resources to be 30-35% more productive among the customers surveyed, streamlined network operations including faster user provisioning, and enabled the allocation of a considerable number of resources to higher-value data security engineering activities. Customers also reported reducing engineering labor by more than 75% and decreased the patch SLA from weeks to effectively on-demand.

Specific customer input used to inform the composite customer profile used in the framework include:

● An enterprise architecture manager in the advertising industry interviewed by Forrester reported how their organization’s Netskope SSE solution would allow it to save over $10 million by decommissioning legacy solutions.

● A vice president of infrastructure in the technology industry estimated that their organization avoided $250,000 annually in vendor maintenance contracts for firewalls, another $100,000 annually in vendor service agreements for servers and switching, and 1.5 full time employees dedicated to vendor and solution management. They specified, "Those are significant savings that I had never even thought of before going through the process."

The Netskope One platform features a fully converged SSE solution that enables organizations with hybrid cloud environments to consolidate and secure access to the web, cloud and SaaS services, and private apps from any location. Unique to Netskope is its NewEdge network, the largest private security cloud in the world, which enables a high-performance user experience with no impact on security protection.

"With legacy network security solutions becoming more ineffective, inefficient, and costly to operate and maintain, CIOs, Networking, Infrastructure and Operations (NI&O), and Security leaders alike continue to seek out ways to modernize. Their preferred partners consolidate and demonstrably reduce costs, while accelerating time to value and measurable agility for their business," said Dave Klippel, vice president of business value services, Netskope. "We are pleased to represent the success stories of our customers in this Forrester TEI study, as it provides a quantifiable business case for Netskope SSE using real examples of customer-verified, true hard cost reductions."

Additional key findings from the TEI study regarding how enterprises can accelerate business value with Netskope SSE include:

Accelerated time to value for mergers and acquisitions by:

Streamlining M&A labor and avoiding many legacy M&A efforts due to the nature of the cloud-native SSE solution

Enhancing app discovery capabilities

Streamlined remote experience by:

Allowing for a rearchitected approach to securing remote user access to internet-facing apps

Enabling new delivery models for transformative approaches that helped to streamline, improve, and innovate the remote and hybrid work experience

Generated IT help desk optimization savings by:

Reducing networking and security support ticket volumes

Streamlining ticket resolution efforts

Reduced risk and costs of a material breach savings by:

Reducing risk of malware infection, data loss, and other threats

Improving visibility with better context

Stronger security controls to block risky user behavior

Measurable reductions in security incident volumes and average resolution times

Calculate your organization’s potential ROI and receive a fully customized study

Discover the economic impact and benefits of transitioning to Netskope SSE by leveraging the Forrester TEI financial model, supported by real-world customer deployment data. With five simple inputs, the Forrester TEI calculator can:

Generate a fully customized study revealing the quantifiable benefits that Netskope SSE can bring to organizations

Estimate hard cost reductions through infrastructure consolidation

Unlock valuable business outcomes that drive efficiency and innovation and are easily explained to C-level decision makers and boards of directors