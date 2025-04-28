NetFoundry adds $12 million investment

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

NetFoundry announced an investment of $12 million. While this is the first injection of venture capital into NetFoundry, the company already services eight of the top ten US banks and critical infrastructure on three continents. NetFoundry is the first company to bring military-grade security to networking, while simplifying operations by replacing infrastructure dependencies and day two bolt-ons with a secure-by-design software model.

In addition to NetFoundry serving two of the top five companies on the Fortune 500 list, solutions publicly leveraging NetFoundry include IT, IoT and OT solutions from Arrow, Cap Gemini, CERM, Digibee, EdgeX Foundry, FreeWave, IBM, Intrusion, LVT, Marposs, Microsoft, Oracle, Ozone, Redfaire, TZ and the USA military.

NetFoundry’s secure networking as software is aimed both at enterprise IT and product providers. Some of the world’s largest industrial and cloud service providers now sell secure-by-design products by embedding NetFoundry’s zero trust networking in their products in an ’Intel Inside’ type OEM model.

Businesses that require both strong security and rapid deployment, such as financial services, have led the charge towards this new secure-by-design, network-as-code model, but the emerging AI era is making it important for all businesses.

NetFoundry enables the “develop once, deploy anywhere, deliver everywhere” model in which teams leverage distributed compute without needing to glue it all together at the network layer.

Public NetFoundry case studies include examples of just-in-time zero trust networking for use cases from financial services to military drones to industrial automation. While SASE clouds divert and decrypt the sensitive data, NetFoundry provides end-to-end encryption with the keys sovereign to the endpoints, for both on-premises and cloud native deployments.