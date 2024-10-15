Neterra Welcomes James Knowles as New Chief Product Officer

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Neterra is announced the appointment of James Knowles as its new Chief Product Officer. Bringing over two decades of experience in the telecom and technology industries, James has a proven track record of leadership and product innovation, and will now help drive Neterra’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its global customer base.

James Knowles has held senior leadership roles at prominent organizations, where he developed expertise in network infrastructure, managed services, and enterprise connectivity. In his new role at Neterra, James will focus on expanding the company’s product portfolio and furthering its position as a leading provider of connectivity, Internet Exchange (IX) services, cloud solutions, and colocation infrastructure.

Neterra is committed to expanding its global presence, and with the expertise James brings, the company is set to continue developing solutions that empower businesses with seamless, reliable connectivity.