Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Neterra Welcomes James Knowles as New Chief Product Officer

October 2024 by Marc Jacob


Neterra is announced the appointment of James Knowles as its new Chief Product Officer. Bringing over two decades of experience in the telecom and technology industries, James has a proven track record of leadership and product innovation, and will now help drive Neterra’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its global customer base.

James Knowles has held senior leadership roles at prominent organizations, where he developed expertise in network infrastructure, managed services, and enterprise connectivity. In his new role at Neterra, James will focus on expanding the company’s product portfolio and furthering its position as a leading provider of connectivity, Internet Exchange (IX) services, cloud solutions, and colocation infrastructure.

Neterra is committed to expanding its global presence, and with the expertise James brings, the company is set to continue developing solutions that empower businesses with seamless, reliable connectivity.


See previous articles

    

See next articles


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 