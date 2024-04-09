Neterra Expands to Asia Pacific

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Global telecommunications provider Neterra is expanding its reach into the Asia Pacific region. The company has deployed its infrastructure in one of Singapore’s most popular data centers (Equinix SG1) and established a subsidiary, Neterra APAC PTE. LTD.

The new location becomes part of Neterra’s existing network of over 220 PoPs worldwide.

Neterra now offers direct data transfer routes to Singapore and the region, providing support and premium telecommunications services such as intercontinental connectivity, global peering, cloud services, and DDoS protection.

Through this new hub, Neterra will also offer all the connectivity services provided by its subsidiary, NetIX, the leading global internet exchange.

The new location will serve as a hub for innovation and customer-oriented solutions and is directly connected to Neterra’s PoP in Marseille.

The expansion to Singapore is a logical development for Neterra and its affiliated companies. They have been experiencing sustainable financial and business growth, creating and launching new products and services, and gaining customers and recognition in the telecommunications industry.

In late 2023, Neterra won "The Best Central & Eastern European Carrier 2023" award at the Ca-pacity Global Carrier Awards, and NetIX was recognized as the " Best Peering Provider of the Year 2023" at the annual Global Carrier Community Awards.