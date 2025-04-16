Neterra Becomes an Authorized Starlink Reseller

Starlink enhances Neterra’s connectivity solutions, providing reliable internet access even in remote and hard-to-reach areas. Starlink is a quick deployment solution suitable for various scenarios, available within days, either standalone or combined with other technologies offered by Neterra.

Combining global coverage with local support, Neterra is the preferred partner for businesses operating internationally.

Neterra’s expert teams offer comprehensive technical support for Starlink terminal installation and configuration. Customers receive 24/7 service monitoring and guaranteed response times.

Neterra delivers dedicated Internet connectivity and Internet exchange services across over 220 global points of presence. Together with Starlink, customers benefit from seamless, reliable, and high-speed connectivity.

"Starlink’s low-Earth orbit ensures fast connections with minimal latency, essential for modern businesses. Combined with Neterra’s global infrastructure, this solution guarantees reliable connectivity even in remote locations," said Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of Neterra.

Key Benefits for Starlink Customers with Neterra’s integrated approach and extensive service portfolio provide comprehensive solutions tailored to customer needs:

• Flexible Connectivity Solutions: Starlink can serve as a permanent or backup connectivity solution, a temporary connection, or even a primary internet line in specific locations. Customers can activate or deactivate the service as needed, providing cost-effective flexibility.

• Quick Deployment: Starlink’s quick deployment capability ensures internet access in days, ideal for permanent connectivity requirements, as well as emergencies.

• Enhanced Security and Reliability: Remote locations like production, logistics, or construction sites face unique IT challenges. Starlink, supported by Neterra, significantly improves security, reliability, and accessibility, ensuring continuous operation for critical applications requiring secure remote access.

• Professional Installation and Support: Installations of Starlink terminals are not difficult and Neterra’s experienced engineers provide complete installation, configuration, and ongoing support for Starlink terminals, either remotely or on-site.

• 24/7 Support: Neterra guarantees continuous connectivity with round-the-clock customer support.

• Tailored Pricing Models: Neterra offers flexible pricing based on the service location (land-based or mobile/sea-based usage), country-specific pricing, and pay-as-you-use options, potentially more affordable than traditional retail solutions.

• Large-Scale Rural Connectivity Projects: Neterra as an authorized Starlink reseller, supports extensive rural connectivity initiatives, ensuring internet access in underserved areas.