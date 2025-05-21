Neterra Backs Bulgaria’s Olympic Beach Volleyball Hopefuls

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Neterra has become the official sponsor of Bulgaria’s national beach volleyball team, led by Dimitar Kalchev and Dimitar Mehandzhiyski - two young athletes who dream big and work hard to represent Bulgaria at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The company stepped in with support during a crucial stage of their journey, as the team is currently training intensively and competing to earn the ranking points needed to qualify.

The partnership between Neterra and the talented volleyball duo began during an event organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria. There, Kalchev and Mehandzhiyski shared their vision, the challenges they face on the road to the Olympic stage, and the unwavering support of their mentor, Yariv Lerner, CEO of Nu Boyana Film Studios and a former volleyball player. Thanks to his support, the team trains under professional conditions, including access to specialized beach volleyball courts.

The Road to Los Angeles 2028

“Only 24 teams from around the world will qualify for the Olympic beach volleyball tournament. Sixteen of them will get a direct invitation based on the world rankings, while the rest will have to go through qualification events like continental cups and regional championships. Our goal is to be among the top 16 teams globally - an ambitious target that requires constant participation in international tournaments and a serious accumulation of points,” says Dimitar Mehandzhiyski.

Kalchev and Mehandzhiyski already compete in “Futures” tournaments - the entry level of international beach volleyball. They are also active on the Balkan scene, where they won a silver medal at last year’s championship in Moldova. This year, they’re heading to the Balkan Championship in Turkey (May 29 – June 3) and will also take part in Bulgaria’s National League in June.

Bulgaria Hosts a „Futures” Tournament for the First Time

Also in June, thanks to an initiative by Yariv Lerner, Bulgaria will host its first-ever “Futures” beach volleyball tournament in Sveti Vlas. Four Bulgarian teams will compete, including Kalchev and Mehandzhiyski, who will have the chance to play on home soil against strong international competition - another important step toward their dream.

Next on their schedule are international tournaments in countries such as Burundi, Belgium, France, Poland, Greece, and more, which are crucial for gaining points and experience.

“Neterra has always supported people with exceptional talent, ambition, and determination. We believe in long-term support for young and motivated individuals who can inspire an entire generation,” says Maya Kalcheva, Neterra’s Chief Marketing & PR Officer.