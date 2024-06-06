Neterra aquires two significant ISO certifications

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Neterra secured two significant certifi-cations: ISO/IEC 22301:2019 for Security and Resilience in Business Continuity Man-agement Systems, and ISO/IEC 50001:2018 for Energy Management. These certifica-tions highlight Neterra’s commitment to operational excellence, business continuity, and sustainable energy practices.

Obtaining the ISO/IEC 22301:2019 certification underscores Neterra’s rigorous ap-proach to identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks that could potentially disrupt business operations. This standard ensures that the company has robust measures and response plans in place to address any unforeseen events, thereby safeguarding the in-terests of clients, stakeholders, and society at large.

As a telecommunications company, Neterra’s ability to maintain uninterrupted services is vital. This certificate shows responsibility for the reliability of services, assuring cus-tomers and partners that they can rely on their provider in any situation.

The ISO/IEC 50001:2018 certification highlights Neterra’s effective management of energy consumption, in compliance with legislative and regulatory requirements. By implementing a systematic approach to energy efficiency, Neterra is committed to re-ducing its carbon footprint and enhancing sustainability. This certification is a testa-ment to the company’s continuous efforts to optimize energy use, minimize environ-mental impact, and contribute to a greener future.

What it means for Neterra clients and partners

Securing these certifications sends a powerful message that the company is dedicated to maintaining high operational resilience and energy efficiency standards. These achievements reinforce the reputation as a reliable, forward-thinking company prioritis-ing sustainability and continuity. Clients can have confidence in Neterra’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality services, while the commitment to energy management aligns with global efforts to combat climate change.

Neterra’s journey to certification

Achieving these certifications required comprehensive planning, implementation, and continuous improvement. For ISO/IEC 22301:2019, Neterra conducted thorough risk assessments, developed detailed business continuity plans, and regularly tested these plans to ensure effectiveness. For ISO/IEC 50001:2018, the company established an energy management system, set measurable targets for energy performance, and en-gaged in ongoing monitoring and improvement activities.