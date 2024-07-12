Netenrich Announces Formation of Its Security Advisory Council

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Netenrich announced the launch of its Security Advisory Council. Comprised of renowned cybersecurity experts and industry veterans, each with a proven track record of success, the council will play a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance and insights. Their expertise will be instrumental in helping Netenrich address evolving security challenges and continue to deliver tailored, high-quality security solutions and services to meet customers’ dynamic needs.

As cyber threats escalate in sophistication and volume, organizations require adaptive security solutions capable of autonomously defending their critical assets. The Security Advisory Council is a testament to Netenrich’s unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, leveraging the collective expertise of the industry’s brightest minds to fortify its AI-powered security operations platform.

Below are the founding members of Netenrich’s Security Advisory Council:

Kevin Surace, Chairman and CTO, Appvance.ai, and Chair, Token

Judy Hatchett, VP of Information Security and CISO, Surescripts

Ramy Houssaini, Chief Cyber and Technology Risk Officer and Senior Digital Trust Executive in the Financial Services industry

Joy Randels, Founder and CEO, The Prowess Group

Tony Cole, Managing Director and CEO, ColeSec LLC

Michael S. Oberlaender, CSO, CISO, Book Author & Publisher

Paul Innella, CEO, Tetrad Digital Integrity (TDI)

Todd Inskeep, Founder & Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions

The council’s extensive and varied experience will be key to navigating the next phase of the security industry’s evolution. The traditional security operations center (SOC) is at a critical juncture. The familiar image of analysts constantly reacting to a relentless stream of alerts is outdated and ineffective. It’s time for organizations to change how they secure business operations. Netenrich Adaptive MDRTM is leading this transformation effort. Powered by Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ and seamlessly integrated with the Google Security Operations (formerly Google Chronicle Security Operations), which comprises Google SIEM & SOAR, Google Threat Intelligence, and Mandiant Cybersecurity Services, Adaptive MDR promises proactive, adaptive, comprehensive, and customized protection, marking a significant shift in security operations management.