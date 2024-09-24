Neill Tipton Joins Core4ce’s Board of Advisors

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Core4ce announced that Neill Tipton is joining the company’s Board of Advisors. Tipton, former Special Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security (OUSD (I&S)), has tackled some of the nation’s most complex and high-risk security challenges during his forty-five years in intelligence, operations, policy, and national security oversight.

In his role at OUSD I&S, Tipton spearheaded efforts to establish and strengthen the DoD’s ability to plan and execute influence, perception management, and deception activities while establishing new DoD-wide governance and policy frameworks. Tipton also served as Director of Defense Intelligence for Collection and Special Programs for an unprecedented seven years, in addition to holding various other positions over his seventeen years at OUSD (I&S). Prior to that, he worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) leading the development and implementation of policy and IT solutions that enable geospatial intelligence and signals intelligence analysts at the National Security Agency (NSA) to interact in real-time. Throughout his career, Tipton has been recognized for his leadership in advancing U.S. intelligence capabilities, earning top honors such as the Secretary of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award and the Presidential Rank Award.

Core4ce is at the forefront of addressing national security challenges through targeted investments in projects across the data lifecycle of government – including data collection, processing, and analysis. Core4ce’s R&D team works to collect data from the dark web, transform raw data into a strategic asset, and streamline cyber threat intelligence sharing. Following an early focus on enabling secure data acquisition, Core4ce turned its attention toward developing a comprehensive data engineering solution, along with a cyber threat investigation platform.