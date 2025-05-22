Rechercher
NCSC Guidance to Securely Decommission Old Digital Assets

May 2025 by Jon Abbott, CEO, ThreatAware

The NCSC has published new guidance to help organisations looking to securely decommission end-of-life digital assets. Jon Abbott, CEO, ThreatAware commented

“The NCSC’s guidance represents solid best practice for securely decommissioning end-of-life IT assets. Organisations failing to take these steps leave themselves exposed to unnecessary cyber risk.

Old, dormant assets often become forgotten blind spots in security coverage. It only takes one unknown, unmanaged device in an organisation’s IT estate for a threat actor to breach the network.

We find on average 41% of devices are End of Life - and attackers actively hunt for these devices.

Decommissioning orphaned devices is a security-critical process that needs clear auditing and proper disposal techniques to prevent data leakage.

Organisations should integrate asset decommissioning as part of their broader IT asset management process, using automation and continuous discovery to make sure nothing slips through the cracks.”


