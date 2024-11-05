NAKIVO Launches NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

NAKIVO announces the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11. This landmark release introduces the most extensive set of features to date. Designed to address modern data protection needs, v11 introduces capabilities that improve backup flexibility, security, and usability.

Agentless Backup for Proxmox VE

Proxmox VE has become a mainstream virtualisation solution, offering the flexibility, scalability, and affordability that appeal to organisations of all sizes. With the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11, customers can now seamlessly protect their Proxmox VE environments.

The new functionality provides several powerful capabilities, such as:

• Agentless VM backups, eliminating the need for guest OS agents.

• Incremental backups using native change tracking for fast backups.

• Multiple backup targets, including local, cloud, S3-compatible platforms, deduplication appliances, and tape.

• Enhanced cybersecurity with encryption and immutability for backups in local and cloud repositories.

• Full VM recovery and granular restore options to any location.

Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365

Backing up Microsoft 365 data to the cloud is essential for ensuring continuous data access, meeting compliance requirements, and reducing on-premises storage costs. With the latest NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11 release, customers can now back up Microsoft 365 data directly to popular public clouds, including Amazon S3, Wasabi, Azure Blob, Backblaze B2, and other S3-compatible storage targets.

This feature allows businesses to safeguard their Microsoft 365 data, enhancing resilience and enabling quick recovery in case of data loss. With the Backup Copy feature, customers can also create multiple backup copies and store them in various locations—whether on tape, in the cloud, on S3-compatible storage, or network shares—strengthening disaster recovery strategies.

To defend against ransomware and other threats, customers can apply encryption and immutability to Microsoft 365 backups stored locally or in the cloud, ensuring data remains protected, secure, and readily accessible when needed.

Spanish Language Support

With NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11, NAKIVO is expanding its global presence by introducing full Spanish language support. This enhancement empowers Spanish-speaking customers to seamlessly navigate and manage their data protection in their native language, providing a more intuitive user experience. Additionally, customers now have access to a comprehensive range of resources in Spanish—including website, educational content, and user documentation—ensuring they can fully leverage NAKIVO’s offerings and make the most of their backup and recovery solutions.

NAS Backup

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11 allows businesses to protect their NAS file shares with flexible backup options. This feature allows backups to be securely stored in public clouds, including Amazon S3, Wasabi, Azure Blob, Backblaze B2, other S3-compatible storage, deduplication appliances, and tape.

To ensure data redundancy and align with the 3-2-1 backup best practice, customers can create backup copies and send them to a range of destinations, including local, cloud, and tape. This approach provides multiple layers of data protection, with copies stored in various locations both onsite and offsite, enhancing data resilience and availability.

For added protection, customers can enable immutability for file share backups, preventing ransomware attacks and unauthorised modifications.

Source-Side Backup Encryption

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11 introduces source-side backup encryption, enhancing data security by encrypting backups directly at the source. This method protects data by ensuring it is encrypted before it leaves the original system.

With source-side encryption, customers gain an extra layer of security for sensitive information, reducing exposure to cyber threats. Additionally, this feature allows for the encryption of self-backups that contain critical NAKIVO system configurations, preserving the integrity of backup settings.

For secure and streamlined key management, source-side encryption integrates with AWS Key Management Service (KMS), adding a layer of protection for encryption keys and reducing risks associated with key handling.

Backup from NetApp Storage Snapshots

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11 expands the Backup from Storage Snapshots feature to include NetApp FAS and AFF storage arrays. Customers can back up their VMware VMs stored on these devices from storage snapshots. This reduces the time required to perform backup, replication or recovery tasks and minimises the impact on production environments.

Supported storage devices now include NetApp FAS, NetApp AFF, HPE 3PAR, Nimble Storage, Primera, and Alletra.

Federated Repository

With the v11 release, NAKIVO introduces the Federated Repository, a flexible and resilient storage solution designed to streamline backup management. The Federated Repository allows customers to create a scalable storage pool from multiple repositories, or “members,” which automatically work together to ensure continuous operation. If a repository reaches capacity or becomes inaccessible, backups are seamlessly redirected to available members, ensuring uninterrupted protection and access to data.

This flexible setup allows customers to easily scale storage capacity by adding or removing members as needs change, optimising resource use without unnecessary costs. Additionally, customers can migrate backups across members or lock specific members to prevent new data writes, providing control over data storage while keeping management simple and efficient. This solution enables businesses to manage large data volumes with confidence, minimising downtime, and maximising storage efficiency.

Tenant Overview Dashboard

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11 introduces the Tenant Overview Dashboard, a centralised tool designed for MSPs to monitor and manage all tenants in one place.

This addition to the MSP Console provides a real-time view of all tenant activities, resources, and performance metrics in a single dashboard. MSPs can proactively identify and resolve issues across multiple systems at once by analysing job status, resource usage, and error logs. They can also plan resource allocation based on tenants’ real needs and usage patterns to ensure optimal utilisation and cost savings. With a bird’s-eye view of the entire managed ecosystem, MSPs can streamline their routine management tasks, reduce manual efforts, and optimise resource and licence allocation.

Real-Time Replication BETA

v11 has expanded the scope of the Real-Time Replication (Beta) for VMware functionality to cover VMware vSphere 8.0. Customers can now create replicas of VMware VMs running on vSphere 8 and keep them updated as changes are made, as frequently as once per second.

Immutable Backups on NEC HYDRAstor Storage

Customers can now enable immutability for backups stored on NEC HydraStor systems to prevent malicious actors from encrypting or tampering with data and ensure recoverability in case of a cyberattack.

A Step Forward in Data Protection and Global Accessibility

Feature Availability

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v11 is available for download. Customers can either update their version of the solution or install the 15-day Free Trial to check how the new features work.