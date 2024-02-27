N-able, Inc. continues to add new vendor alliances

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Designed to accelerate innovation and deliver more robust, secure, and differentiated integrations at scale to MSPs worldwide, N-able TAP brings industry-leading technology companies together to further develop and integrate their solutions with the award-winning and expansive solutions portfolio from N-able. Ultimately, this lets MSPs leverage a trusted community of providers focused on helping them succeed with a variety of third-party integrations and services, allowing them to serve their customers with more flexibility and choice with increased efficiency.

The new relationships include:

N-central integrations:

SaaS Alerts – allows MSPs to detect and automate the remediation of SaaS security threats. The multi-tenant platform provides unified, real-time monitoring of core business SaaS applications to protect against data theft and malicious actors, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox, Okta, and Duo.

N-central and N-sight integrations:

Actifile – enables MSPs to enter the data security and risk management market. Actifile’s platform illustrates the monetary value of current data risks alongside the MSP’s existing cyber security approach and delivers protection against potential financial loss.

Enclave – provides a modern replacement for corporate VPNs that makes it simple for MSPs to build the secure, reliable, and responsive network their customers want, over the network they’ve already got. With this integration, N-able partners can offer customers an alternative to the traditional VPN to unleash the power of Zero Trust Network Access.

Auvik SaaS Management – delivers cloud-based SaaS monitoring and management software for MSPs to be more efficient in client onboarding, employee onboarding and off-boarding, and QBR preparation for SaaS while unlocking essential visibility, management, and security of their client’s SaaS applications.