Mutual Trust Bank launches biometric cards with IDEX Biometrics in Bangladesh

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mutual Trust Bank ranks amongst the top ten banks in Bangladesh and is recognized as one of the most sustainable banks of Bangladesh, winning Bangladesh’s best bank for diversity and inclusion award in 2021. MTB is known for bringing innovative solutions to market in a customer-centric way, with their digital banking approach largely contributing to Bangladesh’s economic growth, offering financial support and inclusion for all. Biometric payment cards, equipped with fingerprint sensors, offers unparalleled security by uniquely linking the cardholder’s identity to each transaction.

“Contactless biometric payment cards align perfectly with MTB’s strategy of providing the most innovative, secure and frictionless payment solutions to our growing consumer base. These cards are expected to attract new customers and increase card usage among existing customers, bringing financial empowerment to the people of Bangladesh,” says Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO at MTB.

“IDEX Biometrics continues our strategic focus on growth markets in Asia, pioneering biometric payments in Bangladesh. MTB is sharing our focus to continuously evolve toward the most convenient customer experience. Together we are bringing secure and ease of use to many more, meeting their lifestyles and financial needs,” says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.