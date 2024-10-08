MTRIX becomes distribution partner for FIDO2 solutions from Swissbit

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

MTRIX GmbH, one of the experts for professional authentication solutions in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), and Swissbit have entered into a sales partnership. Effective immediately, MTRIX is expanding its product portfolio to include the FIDO2 security keys from Swissbit’s iShield Key product family. In addition, MTRIX will be the first distribution partner to sell the latest innovation in Swissbit authentication solutions – the iShield Key MIFARE, which will be launched shortly. MTRIX is a specialist in strong authentication and has been supporting companies in the selection, implementation and operation of multi-factor authentication solutions since 2006.



The iShield Key family

Swissbit’s authentication solutions include the iShield Key Pro and iShield Key FIDO2 product ranges. The iShield Key Pro, which is available with both USB-C and USB-A interfaces, supports additional security protocols such as PIV, HOTP and TOTP in addition to FIDO2. If required, the Pro version can also be used for applications in the areas of physical access control or secure printing, making it one of the most flexible security keys. The iShield Key FIDO2 is limited to the FIDO2/WebAuthn standards and its predecessor U2F, making it a cost-effective entry into the world of phishing-resistant authentication. The iShield Key FIDO2 is also available in USB-C and USB-A versions. All sticks are manufactured in Swissbit’s own semiconductor production facility in Berlin.

New product combines FIDO and smart access control

Swissbit is set to launch an innovative hardware security key that for the first time integrates the FIDO standard with NFC-based MIFARE DESFire EV3 technology. This unique combination enables additional functionalities such as access control, time tracking, and payment processing. MTRIX, as the strategic distribution partner, will be the first to offer the iShield Key MIFARE in the DACH region. Swissbit will reveal further information soon.

Availability

The iShield products, including the iShield Key MIFARE, are now available to order from MTRIX and are expected to be available from the end of October. Further information and ordering options can be found at: www.mtrix.de/shop/hersteller/swissbit