MSPs must combat cybersecurity skills shortage with ongoing client training and support

October 2024 by Sophos

© Boguslaw Mazur

With data protection at the forefront of business security concerns and a rise in generative AI-boosted cyberattacks, good cybersecurity software isn’t enough unless companies have cybersecurity knowledge.

SMEs are already stretched for budgeting and unable to find a whole IT and security department themselves, so they turn to MSPs for support in filling the gaps. This not only involves onboarding cybersecurity software and defences but also the experience and expertise of skilled security professionals. However, with the lack of experienced talent, MSPs, too, are struggling to fill gaps.

Effective cybersecurity is the biggest source of problems for MSPs, so a lack of talent available to address those problems can quickly snowball into an avalanche of customer data issues. These skills challenges not only hamper MSPs in their responsibility to support clients, but they also put businesses at risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Relying on technology to automatically stop cyber threats is not an option in today’s security landscape, and the consequences of not addressing the skills shortage could be severe.

Mark Appleton, Chief Customer Officer for ALSO Cloud UK, outlines that dedicated skills support and tailored training solutions can greatly boost companies currently missing out due to the ongoing talent shortage. “Investing in personnel with dedicated, ongoing training needs to be a priority for MSPs and SMEs alike, as it not only future proofs your operations, but also ends up being more cost-effective when working around a tighter budget.”

“Consistent training platforms to support teams can help ease the burden of an initial lack of cybersecurity knowledge, whilst also increasing the value of the existing team. Human staff members remain central to cybersecurity, so even basic knowledge shouldn’t just be locked behind professionals and integrated as part of every level of each company. So, it is essential to ensure initial training for new IT and cyber programs and to keep that training ongoing. IT security is rarely a set-it-and-forget-it issue but rather constantly needs topping up.

Appleton highlights that the reason behind the ongoing skills shortage is the raised bar of entry now compared to years past. “Talent entering the industry across all sectors finds a higher barrier for even entry-level positions. For instance, skills in threat detection, incident response, and penetration testing are needed, even for the lowest positions, and those professionals with the right level of cyber experience are now too expensive due to being in high demand.”

“This initial hurdle can be sidestepped by addressing the reasons behind it – lack of access to skills training. This barrier of entry can be easily lowered by MSPs choosing to invest in their existing talent or developing oncoming employees who might lack experience. People are an essential resource, but often untapped when it comes to potential, as companies often invest in technology stacks without having the right employee knowledge base to utilise it correctly. Thus, the problem and lack of skills needed have arisen due to IT solutions outpacing the skills of existing employees, and companies forgetting to invest in people in the same way as new tech.”

From a hiring perspective, Appleton concludes by urging companies to develop their staff. “You’re always taking a gamble when balancing culture fit and skills, but skills can continually be developed with the right training resources. Investing in your personnel and giving them the tools and skills means you’re cultivating a more skilled team that works better together as one unit, thereby making your business operations much more efficient.

“With AI becoming less of an option and more of a necessity for operational teams across the board, employee training is needed to ensure new technologies don’t overwhelm existing teams. So it’s not just for keeping up with today’s cybersecurity landscape; it’s about ensuring that your teams can utilise future technologies or have the ability to get to grips with AI-boosted operations efficiently and without concern. The training support is there – MSPs’ responsibility is to help businesses know exactly where to look.”