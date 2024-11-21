Morphean partners with Hanwha Vision

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Morphean has announced a strategic partnership with Hanwha Vision, the global vision solution provider. This collaboration will deliver cutting-edge security solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses, including across retail, smart cities and banking, amid an increasingly complex threat environment.

Direct-to-cloud: scalable, cost-effective and efficient

This partnership will benefit multi-site organisations and streamline their surveillance operations by removing on-site server hardware. The direct-to-cloud approach seamlessly integrates Hanwha Vision ranges, including the X, Q and T series, with the Morphean platform, enabling remote management and access, live streaming, and cloud recording. Users can manage sites from a single, intuitive interface, to simplify setup, management and configuration.

By utilising a direct-to-cloud model, businesses can significantly reduce operational costs - by eliminating hardware maintenance, limiting electricity consumption, and reducing the need for site visits. This results in a more sustainable, cost-effective and scalable system.

Furthermore, Morphean’s integrations with Alarm Receiving Centres (ARCs) streamline security processes by providing a centralised management interface, enabling quick and coordinated incident responses. As a result, businesses can reduce downtime and minimise potential losses.

Trusted cybersecurity

Morphean and Hanwha Vision are committed to trustworthy cybersecurity. Morphean operates within secure, GDPR-compliant data centres located in Switzerland, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, all certified with ISO 27001 to guarantee top-tier cybersecurity, video encryption, and multi-layer authentication. Morphean offers robust encryption, redundancy, and regular backups, minimising the risk of data loss due to hardware failures or theft and ensuring continuous operation.

Hanwha Vision was chosen as a manufacturing partner for its commitment to designing, developing and manufacturing products and solutions that are cyber-secure, keep users’ confidential information safe, and comply with international regulations. Hanwha Vision products and solutions are compliant with the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), meet ISO-27001 and stringent UL CAP Certification requirements, and have FIPS 140-2 and device certificate (private Root CA). In addition, the dedicated in-house Security Computer Emergency Response Team (S-CERT) is entirely focused on addressing any potential security vulnerabilities.

A competitive edge for resellers and system integrators

By combining Hanwha Vision’s powerful edge-based open platform with Morphean’s cloud-hosted solution, resellers and system integrators can leverage direct-to-cloud video surveillance technologies to offer clients an efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solution. Furthermore, this integration reduces the complexity of installations and maintenance, allowing for quicker deployments and fewer on-site visits.

Additionally, the ability to deliver remote management and monitoring services enhances customer satisfaction and fosters long-term relationships. This increases sales opportunities as well as profitability for resellers and system integrators, and positions them as leaders in the evolving security technology landscape.