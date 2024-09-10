monday.com Named a 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

This is the third time monday.com has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for APMR, which is in its third year. The evaluation was based on the specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall ‘ability to execute’ and ‘completeness of vision.’ As a result, monday.com was positioned as ‘most advanced’ in both categories. The final report recognized monday.com’s commitment to providing project and work management capabilities that support the needs of distributed teams using hybrid methodologies. The findings also highlight monday.com’s geographically diverse operations and varied client base as strengths for the company.

monday.com recently released several new solutions and capabilities for customers who rely on the company for cutting-edge solutions to manage their work. These include:

• Portfolio: monday work management released its Portfolio management solution as a first meaningful step in providing portfolio and project managers with a ready-to-go workflow to oversee all their portfolio management needs.

• Incorporating AI: monday.com actively integrates AI across the Work OS platform to enhance user experience through advanced automation and improved task management collaboration. In Q2, new GenAI features were introduced, including auto-generated action items, thread summaries, and enhanced text extraction capabilities.

• mondayDB 2.0: monday.com continues its efforts to enhance the platform’s underlying architecture with the launch of mondayDB 2.0. With mondayDB 2.0, customers will soon be able to manage boards with up to 100,000 items and linked items, and dashboards with up to 500,000 items, significantly advancing their work capabilities.

• monday workflows: monday.com began rolling out monday workflows, an advanced tool that allows businesses to build highly complex, cross-account, cross-product workflows visually and collaboratively. This new tool extends the boundaries of what’s possible with monday automations and empowers enterprise users to create sophisticated, multi-step processes across boards, teams, and accounts.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.