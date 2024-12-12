MOBOTIX launches new online shop “MOBOTIX Store

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

MOBOTIX has launched the “MOBOTIX Store”, a new online shop which enables partners and customers to easily browse and purchase MOBOTIX’ entire product range. With the new store, MOBOTIX aims to significantly simplify access to its products and streamline the entire ordering process for its partners. All hardware and software products are included at launch through a user-friendly interface, showcasing the whole MOBOTIX lineup.

Customize to your preferences - order online: The product configurator in the MOBOTIX Store

Features of the store include the option to create personalized product lists that can be downloaded for recurring projects.

The new MOBOTIX Store also offers a clear overview of orders, invoices, and deliveries, as well as the ability to request quotes and inquiries directly online. Filtering options make it easier to find specific products, such as by protection classes, opening angles, or power supply options. Additionally, high-resolution product images can be downloaded to provide a detailed impression of the offered solutions.

MOBOTIX plans to continuously expand the store and will also offer special promotions in the future. This makes the new MOBOTIX Store a central part of the MOBOTIX strategy to provide partners with an even more efficient and flexible shopping experience.