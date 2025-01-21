Mitiga announced that it has raised $30 million in investment

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Mitiga announced that it has raised $30 million in investment as the company drives exponential growth and broadens its customer base through geographic expansion, new channels and enhanced product capabilities.

Mitiga is well positioned to execute on its growth strategy following consecutive years of customer and revenue growth, having secured blue-chip customers including Blackstone, ZoomInfo and New American Funding. Led by SYN Ventures with active participation from existing investors including ClearSky, Atlantic Bridge, Flint Capital, DNX Ventures and Glilot Capital Partners, the new funding will support the company’s growth across the U.S. and Europe. This includes expanding its sales and marketing teams, enhancing its AI driven platform, expanding Cloud and SaaS integrations, and forging new strategic alliances.

Mitiga has also made two senior appointments to bolster its team. John Watters has been appointed Executive Chairman and brings over 30 years’ experience in cybersecurity, building companies and leading M&A. John was previously President and COO of Mandiant, which was acquired by Google for $5.4 billion. Today, he is a Venture Partner at SYN Ventures, which specializes in cybersecurity investments. John was previously Chairman and CEO of iDEFENSE (Acquired by Verisign), then iSIGHT Partners (Acquired by FireEye), Lead Investor and Board member of Archer Technologies (Acquired by RSA) and Chairman of Netwitness (Acquired by RSA).

Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and Founder of SINET and Venture Partner at SYN Ventures has also joined the Board of Directors. Robert is an accomplished venture capital investor and will provide invaluable advice based on his experience of growing cybersecurity companies into global marketplaces. Previously, Mr. Rodriguez served 22 years as a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service where he held numerous executive leadership positions within the Presidential Protection Detail, Protective Intelligence, Inspection, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Counter Assault Team (CAT).

As reflected by its status as an RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Mitiga continues to lead innovation in cybersecurity and is uniquely positioned with its world class team and disruptive Cloud Security Platform.