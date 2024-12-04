Mission Launches AI Gateway to Streamline Enterprise AI Operations on AWS

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mission, a CDW company and US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced the launch of Mission AI Gateway, a new software platform that helps enterprises manage and optimize their AI solutions on AWS.

A recent survey revealed that 90% of CIOs identify AI cost management as a critical barrier to realizing value from their AI initiatives. Simultaneously, only 12% of IT professionals say they have the skills to manage AI workloads properly. With 82% of companies under pressure to accelerate AI adoption, enterprises face multiple challenges: optimizing the performance and security of their AI solutions while maintaining cost efficiency. Mission AI Gateway addresses these challenges by combining advanced optimization capabilities with strategic architectural guidance and AI expertise to enhance performance, security, and cost efficiency.

Mission AI Gateway combines advanced FinOps capabilities, infrastructure operations expertise, and strategic architectural guidance to ensure AI solutions remain aligned with AWS best practices. The platform integrates with Mission Control, Mission’s cloud services platform, to provide comprehensive visibility and management across AI workloads.

Key features of Mission AI Gateway include:

• Strategic token usage optimization to improve throughput, processing speed, and system scalability

• Advanced prompt engineering expertise to enhance accuracy and reduce hallucinations

• Real-time performance monitoring and optimization recommendations

• Continuous architectural guidance aligned with AWS best practices

• Advanced cost visualization and management through purpose-built Cloud Management Platform tooling

• Managed Reserved Instance Operations (RIO) requiring zero capital commitment

• Environmental impact tracking for AI workloads

On the platform, customers gain access to Mission AI Gateway’s Engineer Assist program, which offers direct access to hands-on engineering support for:

• Token usage analysis to enhance system performance and scalability

• Custom prompt engineering to improve accuracy and reduce hallucinations

• Foundation model evaluation and selection for optimal performance

• RAG pipeline and vector store optimization for enhanced retrieval accuracy

Mission AI Gateway is available now through the AWS Marketplace. Organizations can choose from flexible pricing options, including annual contracts with usage-based pricing for additional services.