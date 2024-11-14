Mission and CrowdStrike Launch Mission Cloud Secure to Deliver Advanced Cloud Detection and Response for AWS Customers

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mission, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, launched Mission Cloud Secure, a fully-managed Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) SaaS offering powered by the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. This new offering provides AWS customers with comprehensive managed security to stop cloud breaches.

With cloud exploitation cases growing 110% year-over-year and a widening cybersecurity skills gap, businesses need specialized, rapid-response services to combat cloud misconfigurations and breaches. Mission Cloud Secure combines Mission’s deep AWS expertise and Mission Control platform with CrowdStrike’s elite cyber expertise and best-in-class protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, delivering comprehensive protection for AWS workloads.

Key features and benefits of Mission Cloud Secure include:

• 24/7 Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Leveraging CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete, AWS customers receive rapid threat detection and remediation across all areas of enterprise risk, supported by a 24/7 security team and backed by CrowdStrike’s breach prevention warranty.

• Proactive Threat Hunting: With continuous threat hunting powered by the AI-native Falcon platform and CrowdStrike’s expert analysts, organizations can detect and neutralize sophisticated attacks in real time, preventing compromises in cloud environments.

• Cloud-Native Security: Designed for distributed, cloud-native environments, securing both AWS services and endpoint devices seamlessly.

• Compliance Readiness: Provides tools to assist organizations in meeting major compliance frameworks such as PCI, HIPAA, and SOC 2, with audit readiness and unified reporting for streamlined compliance management.