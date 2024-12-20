Mindgard Raises $8M

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mindgard announced an $8 million funding round and the appointment of two industry leaders to the roles of Head of Product and VP of Marketing. The funding was led by .406 Ventures with participation from Atlantic Bridge, Willowtree Investments and existing investors IQ Capital and Lakestar. The new executives, Dave Ganly, a former Director of Product at Twilio, and Fergal Glynn, who most recently served as CMO at Next DLP (acquired by Fortinet), will play a critical role in the company’s product development and launch Mindgard’s expansion into the North American market with a leadership presence in Boston.

The deployment and use of AI introduces new risks, creating a complex security landscape that traditional tools cannot address. As a result, many AI products are being launched without adequate security assurances, leaving organizations vulnerable—an issue underscored by a Gartner finding that 29% of enterprises deploying AI systems have reported security breaches, and only 10% of internal auditors have visibility into AI risk. Many of these new risks such as LLM prompt injection and jailbreaks exploit the probabilistic and opaque nature of AI systems, which only manifest at runtime. Securing these risks, unique to AI models and their toolchains, requires a fundamentally new approach.

Mindgard is revolutionizing AI security testing and automated AI red teaming with its award-winning Dynamic Application Security Testing for AI (DAST-AI) solution. This cutting-edge technology identifies and resolves AI-specific vulnerabilities that can only be detected during runtime. For organizations adopting AI or establishing guardrails, continuous security testing is essential for gaining risk visibility across the AI lifecycle. Mindgard’s solution integrates into existing automation, empowering security teams, developers, AI red teamers and pentesters to secure AI without disrupting established workflows.