Mimecast Welcomes Adenike Cosgrove as Chief Marketing Officer

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Drawing on more than twenty years of cybersecurity experience, Nikki will lead Mimecast’s global marketing organization driving strategic growth and positioning in new and existing markets to further establish Mimecast as the clear industry leader in Human Risk Management.

Nikki brings a wealth of expertise to Mimecast. She joins the organization from Proofpoint (following their 2016 acquisition of Return Path Email Fraud Protection), where she spent more than nine years, most recently as regional CMO for EMEA, leading product and strategic marketing operations.

An accomplished cybersecurity executive, Nikki’s expertise spans the spectrum of product and business strategy including growth marketing, strategic communications, analyst relations, and competitive intelligence. Prior to Proofpoint, Nikki worked as lead EMEA advisor to security and risk professionals for Forrester Research and Canalys, where she developed a deep understanding of CISO challenges and helped clients with their information and cybersecurity strategies.

Nikki holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Hull and a Master of Research, Telecommunications, from University College London. Nikki has lived in Japan, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria, and currently resides in London.