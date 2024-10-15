Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Mimecast Appoints Technology Executive Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Directors

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast announced the appointment of Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2024.

Kulkarni is a long-time, esteemed technology executive and advisor who spent more than 20 years at industry giants Microsoft and most recently, CrowdStrike, where he served as chief product and engineering officer. During Kulkarni’s tenure the organisation grew from under $10M in annual recurring revenue to $3B. In addition to his appointment to Mimecast’s board, Kulkarni is a senior advisor at Permira and serves on the board of directors at Dynatrace and JumpCloud.

Kulkarni earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pune, a Master of Technology in Energy Systems Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 