Mimecast Appoints Ranjan Singh as Chief Product & Technology Officer

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Singh brings more than two decades of experience leading product innovation and delivering exceptional, customer-focused cybersecurity solutions. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Mimecast’s evolution, bringing together its product and engineering teams under one unified organization, focused on accelerating transformation, expanding market leadership, and redefining how organizations secure their human layer against modern threats.

Prior to joining Mimecast, Singh spent more than three years as Chief Product Officer at Kaseya, where he helped drive the company’s rapid global expansion, managing a portfolio of more than 40 SaaS products and contributing to more than $1.5 billion in revenue. His leadership roles at Crestron Electronics and IPC Systems further cemented his reputation for delivering product excellence at scale.

Singh’s leadership will be crucial as Mimecast has increased research and development investment by almost 50% over the last two years to deliver adaptive, AI-driven solutions that empower organizations to better manage insider risk, protect email and collaboration environments, and enhance overall cyber resilience.

Mimecast also recently appointed Rob Juncker as Chief Product Officer. Juncker, who will report directly to Singh, held the role of Chief Technology Officer at Code42 prior to Mimecast’s acquisition in July 2024. These key executive appointments underscore Mimecast’s commitment to excellence in delivering the best possible platform for their global customer base. Preceding both was the earlier appointment of Igor Shmukler as Chief Development Officer, and the addition of Amol Kulkarni to the Mimecast Board of Directors. Kulkarni is a long-time technology executive, most recently at CrowdStrike where he held the title of Chief Product and Engineering Officer.

Singh holds a bachelor’s degree from Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, and a master’s degree from New York University. Originally from India and having lived in Australia and the United States, Singh’s global perspective and cross-market leadership experience will further strengthen Mimecast’s innovation and growth.