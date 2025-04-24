Mimecast Announces Human Risk Command Center

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Mimecast unveiled the first-of-its-kind Human Risk Command Center. This innovative addition to Mimecast’s Human Risk Management (HRM) platform equips organizations with unparalleled visibility into human risk, enabling them to identify and mitigate threats more effectively and efficiently.

The Human Risk Command Center is engineered to include:

· Advanced Risk Scoring: Assigns risk scores to users, empowering security teams to prioritize efforts on the most vulnerable points within their human network.

· Integrated Security Intelligence: Leverages both Mimecast data and a wealth of third-party security solutions, including key partnerships to provide deeper visibility and actionability into human risk factors.

· Proactive Interventions: Powered by Mimecast Engage® technology, the revolutionary adaptive security awareness solution, customers can use tailored security interventions, including real-time Slack notifications and personalized behavioral nudges to correct risky behaviors and reinforce secure practices.

· Precision Detection: Actionable insights obtained from the command center will enable CISOs and security analysts to make informed decisions and quickly deploy the right tactics to protect the organization.

· Streamlined Data Management and Compliance: The command center will also continue to advance and improve after the initial launch. One future advancement will be helping organizations identify and address non-compliance and data loss in collaboration tools through Mimecast Aware. By securing collaboration data at scale, companies can ensure compliance while accelerating incident response times.

The Power of Together – Greater Human Risk Visibility and Protection Through Integration

Mimecast’s expanding technology alliance program now includes more than 6,000+ connected customers, 300+ integrated applications and 1.3B+ API calls every month. The Mimecast Technology Alliance Program features integrations with some of the industries most renowned companies. These collaborations enhance automated protection, detection and integrated response.

Highlighting their commitment to accessibility, Mimecast solutions are now available on the AWS Marketplace. This simplifies the purchasing and deployment process for Mimecast customers, allowing them to more easily leverage the Mimecast platform. In December 2024, Mimecast was named a winner of the Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year for EMEA award by AWS.

Analyst Recognition and Confirmation

In recent months Mimecast’s vision and product development has been recognized in key analyst reports. Including a ‘Strong Performer’ distinction in the Forrester Wave™: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, and a ‘Leader’ placement in both the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms and the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions. For more information visit here.

The Mimecast Human Risk Command Center is available to Mimecast Engage customers now and is targeted be available for Mimecast Email Security Cloud Gateway customers in June 2025.