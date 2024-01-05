Mimecast Announces Acquisition of Elevate Security

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced its acquisition of Elevate Security, a provider of human risk management solutions. The acquisition strengthens Mimecast’s offerings by providing proactive insights and deeper visibility into human behaviors and risk, helping customers better protect the digital workplace. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Elevate Security® security platform has the flexibility to ingest human behavior and context data from a range of sources. It then flags high-risk people using a precision risk scoring algorithm. Combined with tools such as Mimecast’s Awareness Training, these capabilities can help drive targeted intervention and training that reduces overall risk and exposure for companies.

The capabilities that Elevate Security’s technology powers combined with Mimecast’s portfolio of products, demonstrates Mimecast’s continued commitment to leading customers through the next generation of human risk management.

Mimecast will continue to maintain and support the existing Elevate Security customer base. The integration process has begun and customers can expect to start seeing some of the new technology integrated into Mimecast products in upcoming quarters.