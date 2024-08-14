Rechercher
Mimecast Announces Acquisition of Aware

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast announced the acquisition of Aware, a leading AI collaboration security platform, in a bold step toward its intent to revolutionize how organizations manage and mitigate human-centered security risks. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aware’s purpose-built platform and targeted AI models identify the risks found within the unstructured data of workplace collaboration tools and are designed to prevent the loss of sensitive data, improve compliance, and mitigate human risk factors. The company’s advanced AI-powered capabilities strengthen Mimecast’s existing investments in AI models, providing state-of-the-art security and compliance for customers’ digital landscapes including impersonation detection across collaboration channels such as Zoom, expansion of Business Email Compromise (BEC) capabilities by incorporating multiple large language models, and enhancement of archiving capabilities to support multiple collaboration channels.

Aware is designed to seamlessly integrate with the collaboration tools that organizations rely on, and the key business information and insights it gathers offer unprecedented visibility into workplace collaboration. These capabilities broaden and deepen Mimecast’s HRM platform capabilities, especially as workplace collaboration booms and security risks multiply.

This acquisition comes on the heels of the unveiling of Mimecast’s breakthrough HRM platform, and human risk awareness and training offering, Mimecast Engage™, and even more recently the acquisition of Code42 announced last month. Mimecast will continue to maintain and support the existing Aware customer base. Customers can expect to start seeing some of the new technology embedded into Mimecast products in the coming quarters.

Aware was advised in its sale to Mimecast by Guggenheim Partners, LLC.


