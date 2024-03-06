Mimecast announced the release of Mimecast® Protection for Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast announced the release of Mimecast® Protection for Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive. Building on the Mimecast® Protection for Microsoft Teams product launched last year, these expanded offerings enable Mimecast customers to Work Protected® across the modern work surface where collaboration tools are critical platforms.

While email security continues to be the primary entry point for threat actors to enter an organization, the forthcoming Mimecast research report “State of Email and Collaboration Security 2024” found that 70% of IT and cybersecurity professionals believe collaboration tools pose urgent, new threats to their organization. Mimecast’s expanded collaboration security solutions will help businesses get in front of this concern and effectively protect employees across all communications platforms.

These expanded capabilities will allow employees to store, share and collaborate on documents securely within the SharePoint and OneDrive platforms. With near real-time scanning of new files and continuous scanning of recently edited files, the Mimecast solutions help keep dangerous content out of IT environments while also defending against zero-day threats.

Mimecast Collaboration Security protects the Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint solutions with a single, easy-to-manage offering. The product is now generally available globally for Email Security Cloud Integrated customers.