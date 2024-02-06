Rechercher
Milestone Systems joins CVE Program to enhance cybersecurity transparency

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Milestone Systems, has partnered with the Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVE®) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).

The aim of the program is to find, describe, and catalog known cybersecurity issues. Organizations worldwide, working with the program, find and share these vulnerabilities. They publish CVE Records with clear details about the issues to help IT and cybersecurity experts talk about the same problem and work together to fix it.


