Metomic’s New Human Firewall Features Enable Security And Compliance Teams To Scale Data Security Workflows, Providing Real-time Risk Remediation

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Metomic, a next generation data security solution for protecting sensitive data in the new era of collaborative SaaS, GenAI and cloud applications, announced today that it’s rolling out its new suite of human firewall features for SaaS apps like Google, Slack and MS Teams. The new features will enable Security and Compliance teams to scale their data security workflows by involving employees directly in the risk remediation process.

Studies show a jaw-dropping 95% of data breaches are the result of human error. While such errors are most often inadvertent without any nefarious intentions, it is leading to dramatic shifts in data security strategies that include human firewalls. According to Gartner, 50% of CISOs will formally integrate human-centric design practices into their cybersecurity programs to minimize operational friction and maximize control adoption over the next three years.

With employees navigating hybrid work environments and leveraging SaaS, GenAI and cloud-based tools for productivity, the threat of data breaches, whether through sophisticated attacks or employee oversight, looms large. Meanwhile, CISOs are required to protect borderless domains, yet their resources and budgets are shrinking. At the same time, legislative frameworks on data protection and compliance are expanding in scope, while tightening in enforcement.

By enabling employees to identify and remediate security risks they may have caused in real time and at scale, Metomic’s Human Firewall capabilities are a game-changer for Security and Compliance organizations.

Metomic’s Human Firewall features empower businesses to:

• Scale Security team operations: As remediation no longer relies solely on Security teams, and instead the responsibility is shared with the individual employee, organizations can review and address a higher volume of potential violations more quickly. As such, they will be able to reduce their operational costs while also mitigating risk of sensitive data exposure.

• Educate employees without causing disruption: In addition to remediating security risks, end users can help security teams by reporting false positives or providing business justifications for sharing sensitive data. These processes not only make security teams more efficient, but also prevent end users from experiencing workflow disruptions.

• Build a security-first mindset: By notifying end users about policy violations in real time, Security teams can facilitate real-time learning and bake a security-first mindset into the culture. The real-time notifications ensure employees are keeping the sensitive data secure within the company’s ever evolving SaaS, GenAI and cloud ecosystem.

Metomic’s Human Firewall features are rolling out to all Metomic customers starting today.

Metomic’s data security software for SaaS, GenAI and cloud was born out of the frustration of its leaders trying to implement SaaS applications that make businesses more productive but are off limits because of high-risk security concerns. As a next generation security solution focused on cloud-based applications, Metomic gives security teams clear visibility into their organization’s SaaS network to manage sensitive data and detect security threats, allowing businesses to take full advantage of their SaaS application network.