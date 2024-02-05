Metomic Launches ChatGPT Integration

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Metomic announced the launch of Metomic for ChatGPT, a cutting-edge technology that gives IT and security leaders full visibility into what sensitive data is being uploaded to OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform. The easy-to-use browser plugin enables businesses to take full advantage of the generative AI solution without jeopardizing their company’s most sensitive data.

Shortly after OpenAI’s initial ChatGPT launch, the technology set a record for the fastest-growing user base when it gained 100 million monthly active users within the first two months. Its explosive popularity has continued to grow as new iterations of the technology have been made available. Meanwhile, multiple industry studies have revealed employees are inadvertently putting vulnerable company information at risk by uploading sensitive data to OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform. Last year, reports showed that the amount of sensitive data being uploaded to ChatGPT by employees had increased 60% between March and April, with 319 cases identified among 100,000 employees between April 9 and April 15, 2023.

Because Metomic’s ChatGPT integration sits within the browser itself, it identifies when an employee logs into OpenAI’s web-based ChatGPT platform and scans the data being uploaded in real-time. Security teams can receive alerts if employees are uploading sensitive data, like customer PII, security credentials, and intellectual property. The browser extension comes equipped with 150 pre-built data classifiers to recognize common critical data risks. Businesses can also create customized data classifiers to identify their most vulnerable information.

Metomic for ChatGPT identifies critical risks in ChatGPT conversations in real-time and offers contextual previews of sensitive data being uploaded to the platform. Metomic customers that implement the browser extension have visibility to sensitive data that is being shared with ChatGPT by employees using Chrome on desktop.

Metomic for ChatGPT is available to any Metomic customer that has implemented the data security platform.