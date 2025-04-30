Menlo Security Enhances Secure Enterprise Browser Solution

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Menlo Security unveiled powerful new enhancements to its Secure Enterprise Browser solution, giving security teams the unprecedented visibility and control they need to stay ahead of rising AI-powered browser threats. Debuting at RSA, the latest features include a dedicated dashboard that allows customers to view and manage Secure Application Access, and a new, advanced workflow process for the company’s Browsing Forensics offering, which provides security analysts with a timeline of all user actions within a browser session, enabling faster incident response and a stronger zero-trust posture.

Last month, Menlo Security released its State of Browser Security Report, which highlights critical trends: a dramatic 140% increase in browser-based phishing attacks in 2024 compared to the previous year, a 130% rise in zero-hour phishing attempts, and nearly 600 incidents of GenAI fraud. The report identifies several key drivers behind the spike, including AI-powered attacks, phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS) and the exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities. In other impersonation tactics, Microsoft, Facebook and Netflix were the most frequently impersonated brands. The findings of this report underscore the urgent need for a security approach that provides deep visibility and granular control within the browser, arming security professionals with the tools they need to keep their users safe.

Menlo Security’s latest enhancements deliver a comprehensive approach to secure enterprise browsing, and provide vital insights for security teams.

Enterprise Application Access Visibility and Value Report: With hybrid work, users are accessing applications from everywhere. Menlo Security has introduced a dedicated dashboard within its management interface specifically for Secure Application Access (SAA). The new dashboard offers enterprises visibility into application usage trends, user activity like upload and downloads, and last-mile data loss prevention (DLP) policy violations. Dashboards and drill-down data arms administrators with crucial intelligence needed to maintain a strong zero-trust security posture through continuous monitoring and validation of application access. SAA enables secure access to business-critical applications from any browser, without compromising security or requiring endpoint modifications.

Complete Browser Session Visibility for Faster Incident Response: Menlo Security has introduced a new, advanced workflow process for its unique Browsing Forensics offering. The new Flow Timeline provides security analysts with a single, correlated timeline of all user actions within a browser session. Unlike traditional logs that offer only fragmented data or lack any visibility into web browsing, the Browsing Forensics Flow Timeline stitches together events using session IDs, allowing for a complete historical view of browsing activities including page loads, downloads, DLP events and more. This comprehensive visibility gives incident response and SOC teams the full context of the chain of events, including activity before and after a “captured session,” enabling faster incident response, identification of the root cause of attacks, and a deeper understanding of user intent and potential data exposure.