Menlo Security elevates position in Middle East, Turkey and Africa with Cyberknight as value-added distributor

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Gartner estimates that 98% of external information security attacks are carried out over the public internet and that 80% of these attacks are targeted directly at end users through their browsers. In addition, based on recent research by The Ponemon Institute, 72% of breached enterprises surveyed were infiltrated through the browser. As the region navigates a dynamic threat landscape, IT Security teams are compelled to bolster their cybersecurity defenses to safeguard against online threats.

To support enterprise and government organizations with better protection of sensitive data during phishing and malware attacks, CyberKnight has onboarded Menlo Security, whose groundbreaking browser security platform reinforces CyberKnight’s commitment to bringing state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META). The platform is also recognized as an industry-first ransomware protection solution which combines deep analysis of web sessions with AI to block zero-hour phishing attacks.

Menlo Security is a member of Crowdstrike’s CrowdXDR Alliance, providing protection from malware being delivered by Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT) and stopping zero-day exploits from ever getting to customer endpoints. Menlo Security also integrates with Appgate SDP allowing users to safely and securely browse the internet and access SaaS apps while providing private access to enterprise resources, with one seamless experience.

“Our collaboration with Menlo Security complements our Zero Trust Security offering by ensuring that there is no direct connection between end users and the websites and applications they access. All users, devices, data, and web content are controlled in real time to ensure that users cannot access resources they are not authorized to, threats cannot enter the network, through either applications or websites, and sensitive data is not sent to insecure applications,” commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

“Menlo continues to align itself with leading partners around the world, such as CyberKnight, which will allow us to deliver enterprise-grade and browser security to this burgeoning tech region,” said Robert Cole-Lomas, senior director of channels, EMEA at Menlo Security. "We are excited about our partnership with CyberKnight, which allows us to leverage its regional coverage, channel breadth, and deep-rooted customer relationships. We look forward to partnering closely with the CyberKnight team to advance a shared mission in securing enterprises."