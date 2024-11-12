Menlo Security Appoints Bill Robbins as President

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Menlo Security announced the appointment of industry veteran Bill Robbins as President. Robbins, a seasoned cybersecurity leader renowned for scaling businesses and delivering explosive growth, will be responsible for revenue, customer success, marketing, product management, engineering and support, and will oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring Menlo continues its rapid growth trajectory.

Robbins brings a unique blend of cybersecurity expertise and proven leadership of spearheading cross-functional teams at scale. His career, which spans more than 30 years, includes serving as President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sophos and as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President at Mandiant and FireEye. His track record of fostering market leadership and growth will be instrumental in Menlo’s next chapter.

Within the last year, Menlo Security has had several notable achievements, including the launch of the industry’s first cloud-delivered Secure Enterprise Browser solution, surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and announcing a new comprehensive partnership with Google Cloud, helping to bring its comprehensive browser security solution to enterprises.