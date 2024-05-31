Rechercher
May 2025

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

28 April - 1rd May - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

28 April - 2 May - Sydney (Australia)
The Web Conference

https://www2025.thewebconf.org/

30 April - 1rd May - London (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/

3 - 4 May - Madrid (Spain)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

5 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 May - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference

Place: The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org
----------------
6 May - Maryland (USA)
Federal Certification Events Week

Place: The Hotel UMD, College Park, MD

Included Events:

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Day
The future of federal supply chain security
www.CMMCDay.org

Common Criteria Day
The future of the global certification standard in the federal space
www.CriteriaDay.org

Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference
Surveying the effort to leverage leading technology for national security
www.CertInfoSec.org

Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) Day
A comprehensive look at DoD Information Network technology certification
www.DoDINDay.com

Cyber Trust Mark Day
Preparing ICT product developers for the coming US cybersecurity certification and labeling program
www.TrustMarkDay.org

6 - 8 May - Dubaï
GISEC

www.gisec.ae

13 - 15 May - Barcelona (Spain)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

The fifth edition of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, organized by Fira de Barcelona and the Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia, underscores the vital significance of cybersecurity in an ever-more digitalized world. Within the Congress framework, BCC24 will bring together a diverse array of cybersecurity thought leaders. Meanwhile, the Hacking Village will energize the exhibition area with dynamic workshops and activities, featuring exciting competitions.

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

13 - 15 May - Barcelona (Spain)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

14 - 15 May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

15 May - Munich (Germany)
Technology Live! France

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

20 - 22 May - Monaco
Ready For IT
Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils
https://www.ready-for-it.com/

21 et 22 May - Paris
Cyber Show Paris

Place: espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

21 - 22 May - Brussels (Belgium)
CyberSec

Place: Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

21 - 23 May - Berlin (Germany)
GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

