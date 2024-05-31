May 2025
28 April - 1rd May - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference
28 April - 2 May - Sydney (Australia)
The Web Conference
https://www2025.thewebconf.org/
30 April - 1rd May - London (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/
3 - 4 May - Madrid (Spain)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024
5 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
6 May - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference
Place: The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA
www.certinfosec.org
6 May - Maryland (USA)
Federal Certification Events Week
Place: The Hotel UMD, College Park, MD
Included Events:
Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Day
The future of federal supply chain security
www.CMMCDay.org
Common Criteria Day
The future of the global certification standard in the federal space
www.CriteriaDay.org
Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference
Surveying the effort to leverage leading technology for national security
www.CertInfoSec.org
Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) Day
A comprehensive look at DoD Information Network technology certification
www.DoDINDay.com
Cyber Trust Mark Day
Preparing ICT product developers for the coming US cybersecurity certification and labeling program
www.TrustMarkDay.org
6 - 8 May - Dubaï
GISEC
13 - 15 May - Barcelona (Spain)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress
The fifth edition of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, organized by Fira de Barcelona and the Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia, underscores the vital significance of cybersecurity in an ever-more digitalized world. Within the Congress framework, BCC24 will bring together a diverse array of cybersecurity thought leaders. Meanwhile, the Hacking Village will energize the exhibition area with dynamic workshops and activities, featuring exciting competitions.
www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/
13 - 15 May - Barcelona (Spain)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
14 - 15 May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)
Infosecurity Denmark
15 May - Munich (Germany)
Technology Live! France
https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/
20 - 22 May - Monaco
Ready For IT
Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils
https://www.ready-for-it.com/
21 et 22 May - Paris
Cyber Show Paris
Place: espace Champerret, Paris 17
https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/
21 - 22 May - Brussels (Belgium)
CyberSec
Place: Brussels Expo
21 - 23 May - Berlin (Germany)
GITEX Europe