Mattermost announced the availability of Mattermost Copilot

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mattermost announced the availability of Mattermost Copilot, an integrated AI solution purpose-built for government, defense, and vital service organizations subject to strict security and compliance requirements. Mattermost Copilot allows users to responsibly integrate large language model (LLM) capabilities compatible with OpenAI API standard directly into their Mattermost collaboration environment, pulling actionable insights from collaboration data, including chats, calls, automation, and third-party tools.

The launch of Mattermost Copilot comes as commercially available AI tools have proliferated. A recent study from Cisco found that potential cybersecurity threats have made enterprises cautious about adopting GenAI technology, with 69% citing concerns over the risk of disclosing sensitive information to competitors, adversaries, or the public. Mattermost Copilot addresses these concerns by extending the communication suite’s flexible AI deployment capabilities to improve workflows, increase efficiency, and enable teams to move faster.

While commercial AI interfaces have the potential to improve productivity and drive business outcomes, they often require users to make proprietary data available to public LLMs, introducing security and compliance risks. With Mattermost Copilot, organizations with security, regulatory, legal, and sovereignty requirements can fully take advantage of AI platforms in complete compliance with data privacy regulations, including GDPR under Schrems II. Compatible with any large language model like ChatGPT or Anthropic, Mattermost provides the flexibility of external processing or the security of a self-hosted LLM.

The benefits of implementing Mattermost Copilot include:

– Complete data sovereignty: Mattermost offers verified data control to ensure that your proprietary data remains exclusively within your control.

– Accelerate workflows with actionable insights: Copilot synthesizes your collaboration data into context-rich, actionable insights that help your team focus on essential work.

– Customize your workflows: Mattermost’s "bring-your-own-LLM" model allows you to customize your AI experience to your team’s needs and even use multiple LLM bots simultaneously.

AI Copilot is now available as part of the latest Mattermost platform release, which includes:

– Flexible AI backend choices: Integrate with external LLMs like ChatGPT or host your own LLMs for maximum data protection.

– Multi-LLM support: Deploy multiple AI bots, enabling diverse functionalities and enhancing user interaction without leaving the Mattermost environment.

– AI call summaries: Utilize AI to outline call content, highlighting important points and actions required.

– Seamless integration: Mattermost provides a robust framework that integrates seamlessly with various LLMs, enhancing your enterprise communication with advanced AI capabilities.