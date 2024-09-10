Matrix Video Management Software (VMS) has achieved STQC certification

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Video Management Software (VMS) has achieved STQC certification, underscoring its commitment to advanced cybersecurity. This certification highlights Matrix’s dedication to delivering a video surveillance solution that not only protects physical assets but also ensures the highest level of data security.

In an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, securing your video surveillance system is critical. A compromised system can expose live video feeds, alter or erase footage, and disrupt your security operations, putting sensitive information and organizational safety at risk. Matrix’s STQC-certified SATATYA SAMAS VMS addresses these challenges, offering complete security for your video surveillance data.

Key Benefits of STQC-Certified Video Management Software

Cyber Security: Protects your video surveillance data from unauthorized access and cyber threats, ensuring that your footage remains secure and unaltered.

Reliable Protection: Safeguards sensitive information, including live feeds and recorded footage, from potential breaches, maintaining the integrity of your surveillance system.

Data Security: Ensures that critical video data remains accurate and reliable, which is essential for security, legal, and operational purposes.

Peace of Mind: Offers confidence that your video surveillance system is equipped to handle sophisticated cyber threats, minimizing the risk of data breaches and operational disruptions.

Compliance Assurance: Assures that your VMS meets rigorous security standards, making it suitable for use in sensitive and high-stakes environments.

Why STQC-Certified VMS is Essential for Securing Critical Sectors

Government Facilities: Ensures top-level security for surveillance in government buildings, protecting classified information from unauthorized access.

Critical Infrastructure: Prevents cyberattacks on vital services like power plants, transportation networks, and communication systems, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Financial Institutions: Safeguards against data breaches, reducing the risk of financial loss and maintaining customer trust.

Healthcare: Protects sensitive medical records and patient information from cyber threats, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and secure healthcare environments.

Complete Cyber-Secure Video Surveillance with Matrix’s STQC-Certified VMS and Network Cameras

With Matrix’s STQC-certified VMS and Network cameras, organizations can now trust that their entire video surveillance system is fortified with advanced cybersecurity features. This ensures complete security for both physical assets and critical data.

Here’s how Matrix delivers comprehensive security:

End-to-End Cybersecurity: Both Matrix VMS and Network Cameras are STQC-certified, safeguarding video feeds and stored data from unauthorized access.

Protection from Cyber Threats: Matrix Network Cameras comply with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms and ensure resilience against hacking, tampering, and other cyber vulnerabilities.

Seamless Integration: Matrix offers a fully integrated solution where both VMS and cameras work together to provide complete, secure surveillance.

Trust and Assurance: Organizations can now confidently rely on Matrix solutions to protect sensitive information and maintain operational security in high-risk environments.

With STQC-certified Network Cameras and VMS, Matrix now offers end-to-end cyber-secure video surveillance solutions making it the ideal choice for sensitive sectors that require both physical and digital protection.