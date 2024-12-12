Matrix Introduces Game-Changing Features in Its Video Surveillance Solutions

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Matrix has rolled out a series of exciting updates to its IP Video Surveillance Solutions. These new features are designed to provide enhanced functionality, better integration, and ease of surveillance management for users across industries. Here’s what’s new:

1. Supercharged Performance for NVRs

Matrix Network Video Recorders now come with improved performance parameters, ensuring smoother operations for users managing high-resolution surveillance systems:

● Uplink and Downlink Speeds Enhanced: The NVRs now support up to 512Mbps Uplink and Downlink speeds, double the previous limit of 256Mbps. This enhancement allows for seamless management of multiple high-resolution cameras without compromising on data flow.

● Expanded Storage Capacity: Each SATA port can now accommodate up to 18TB of storage, compared to the earlier 10TB limit. This increased capacity ensures extended recording retention for users requiring long-term storage.

These updates are available as a free software upgrade for existing 32-channel and 64-channel NVR models, ensuring that current users can easily benefit from these advancements.

2. Stay Alert Anytime, Anywhere with WhatsApp Notifications

The latest version of Matrix Video Management Software introduces WhatsApp integration as a notification medium for system events.

● This feature enhances real-time responsiveness by delivering event notifications—such as intrusion detection, motion detection, or tripwire alerts—directly to a user’s WhatsApp.

● Notifications include images of the event, providing immediate visual confirmation for faster decision-making.

Previously limited to Email, SMS, and TCP notifications, this addition expands the ways users can stay connected to their surveillance systems, ensuring timely awareness and action.

3. Intelligent Building Automation with BACnet Integration

Matrix Video Management Software now supports BACnet Integration, enabling seamless connectivity with Building Management Systems (BMS).

For example: If a camera tampering event is detected at a branch office, Matrix VMS alerts the BMS via the BACnet protocol. The BMS then notifies the concerned person, enabling immediate action.

This integration ensures centralized monitoring, faster response times, and streamlined operations, making it ideal for environments that demand synchronized facility management and security.

Know More: Intelligent Building Automation with BACnet Protocol in Matrix Video Management System

4. Ruggedized Network Cameras with New Certifications

Matrix’s ruggedized network cameras are now even tougher and more reliable with:

● IP68 Certification: Improved durability to withstand extreme weather and environmental conditions, upgrading from the previous IP67 standard.

● EN45545 Certification: Ensuring compliance with fire safety standards for applications in railways and other critical environments.

These cameras are designed to operate in the harshest conditions, making them ideal for industries like transportation, manufacturing, and defense.

A Smarter Future with Matrix

These new features reflect Matrix’s commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions. With enhanced performance, better integrations, and smarter notifications, Matrix IP Video Surveillance Solutions is ready to meet the demands of modern security challenges.