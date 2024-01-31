Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Matrix Awarded Excellence In Safety, Security & Station Monitoring Solutions at the 5th Rail Analysis & Excellence Summit 2024

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Pankaj Vijay-Vice President Domestic Sales Head, Matrix Comsec (R) and S. Sundar –Associate Vice President Product Management , Matrix Comsec (R) Receiving the Award
The award for “Excellence In Safety, Security & Station Monitoring Solutions " was bestowed on Matrix at the 5th Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence in Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi on January 30th , 2024.

Rail Analysis has honored the companies demonstrating innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the metro, railway and station industry of India, which has grown many folds in the last few years and is poised for geometrical progress in the coming years.


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 