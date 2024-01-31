Matrix Awarded Excellence In Safety, Security & Station Monitoring Solutions at the 5th Rail Analysis & Excellence Summit 2024

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Pankaj Vijay-Vice President Domestic Sales Head, Matrix Comsec (R) and S. Sundar –Associate Vice President Product Management , Matrix Comsec (R) Receiving the Award The award for “Excellence In Safety, Security & Station Monitoring Solutions " was bestowed on Matrix at the 5th Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence in Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi on January 30th , 2024.

Rail Analysis has honored the companies demonstrating innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the metro, railway and station industry of India, which has grown many folds in the last few years and is poised for geometrical progress in the coming years.