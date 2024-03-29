Mars 2025
avril 2024 par Marc Jacob
3 - 5 mars - Sydney ( Australie)
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia
5 - 6 mars - Barcelone (Espagne)
Mobile World Congress
www.mobileworldcongress.com
11 - 13 mars - Baton Rouge - Louisiane (USA)
Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America
www.ciprna-expo.com
12 - 13 mars - Londres (UK)
Cloud Expo Europe & Data Centre World & Smart IOT
Lieu : Centre d’exposition d’ExCel
www.cloudexpoeurope.com
18 - 20 mars - Cannes
IT & CYBERSECURITY MEETINGS
IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS est un salon one to one dédié aux professionnels de l’IT et de la Sécurité (constructeurs, éditeurs, opérateurs télécoms), aux fournisseurs d’infrastructures, aux professionnels de la mobilité et aux experts de la sécurité informatique. L’objectif est de favoriser le « one to one » direct entre Top Décideurs et Exposants par le biais de rendez-vous pré-organisés et ultra-qualifiés en amont de l’événement, dans une ambiance décontractée et chaleureuse.
https://www.it-and-cybersecurity-meetings.com/
19 - 20 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Documation & Data Intelligence Forum
Organisation : Infopromotions
https://www.documation.fr/
19 - 20 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Solutions Intranet & Collaboratif
www.salon-intranet.com
19 - 22 mars - Saragosse (Espagne)
DFRWS EU
https://dfrws.org/conferences/dfrws-eu-2024/
24 - 25 mars - London (UK)
Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/identity-access-management-uk